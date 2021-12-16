Honoring city's namesake

Courtesy
The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization commemorated Wednesday the 225th anniversary of the death of Wayne, Fort Wayne's namesake, with a wreath laying ceremony at Freimann Square. The wreath was placed at the base of the statue of Wayne by members, including David Rousculp, left, who frequently portrays Wayne at local events and ceremonies. “We want to pay our respects to a military veteran, a hero in the Revolutionary War, who acquitted himself with conscientious regard for his obligations as a gentleman and an officer,” Rousculp said in a written statement.