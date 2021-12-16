Silver Alert issued for missing Martinsville woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Martinsville woman.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Brooke Ruys, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Brooke is missing from Martinsville, Indiana which is 33 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:45 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brooke Ruys contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.