Verbatim: Ambassador to pay Shindigz workers through yearend as 'philanthropic gift'

Shindigz and Ambassador Enterprises issued this news release today:

Shindigz announced today an early holiday gift to its team members from Ambassador Enterprises. Ambassador has generously offered all Shindigz team members their full pay through the end of the year as a philanthropic gift. Team members will be asked to volunteer during the holidays in a variety of organizations and activities to give back to the community instead of working.

“We are so genuinely grateful to Ambassador and the Doden family for this special gift to our team members during the holidays. This is the true spirit of the Christmas season and shows once again how special Fort Wayne is. We believe in Christmas miracles, and this gift from Ambassador to our team and the community is truly a special gift, “ said Shep and Wendy Moyle, owners of Shindigz.

Shindigz continues its temporary closure through the New Year as it works through Covid and financing issues with local lenders. Shindigz is now accepting orders for shipment in January.