Silver Alert declared for missing Shelbyville man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Shelbyville man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Luther Noel, 89, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Shelbyville, 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Noel is asked to contact Shelbyville police at 317-392-2511 or dial 911.