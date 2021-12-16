Allen County building permits exceed $2 billion in 2021

Allen County for the first time topped $2 billion in new-construction permits this year -- despite a pandemic-distressed economy.

The $2,007,595,638 in permits as of Dec. 9 represents the fifth straight year permits have exceeded $1 billion in market value.

The 2021 total is about a 30% increase from last year's $1.42 billion and a 20% increase from the record $1.63 billion in 2020.

County officials credited projects including the Electric Works complex, the Amazon distribution warehouse, the Lutheran Downtown Hospital, the Bradley Hotel and the new Meijer store on Dupont Road as contributing to the totals.

