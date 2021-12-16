Thursday, December 16, 2021 10:56 am
West Jefferson Boulevard intersection to close briefly Friday
The Journal Gazette
West Jefferson Boulevard will be closed at the intersection with Mallard Cove for about five minutes or less on Friday morning while crews work on overhead power lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work is scheduled between 9:30 and 10 a.m., the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
