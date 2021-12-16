Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in East State Boulevard crash

A boy suffered life-threatening injuries this morning in a car-pedestrian crash on East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they were called about 7:15 a.m. to a report of the crash in the 7200 block of East State, and found a boy lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said their initial investigation found that a pickup was traveling east on East State Boulevard as another vehicle turned off a side street in front of the pickup.

As both vehicles were approaching the intersection of East State Boulevard and Busche Street, police said, a school crossing guard was attempting to walk into the roadway to stop traffic.

The driver of the pickup told police the vehicle that was traveling east in front of his vehicle continued past the intersection as his vision was obstructed, and he was unable to see the crossing guard and the child that had entered into the roadway.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. They said East State Boulevard was closed while the crash scene was being investigated.