Man dead after shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead today.

Officers said they were called to a home at 1616 Howell St. about 12:21 a.m. after someone said a man was sitting on his porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim left the residence and fled to a nearby home on Richardson Street.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he later died, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.