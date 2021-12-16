Verbatim: Fort Wayne Control adoption event

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control issued the following Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, IN – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption event Friday, December 17 in hopes of finding homes for shelter pets for the holidays.

The adoption center hours will be extended to 7 p.m. with adoption fees waived for all cats, kittens and pocket pets the day of the event. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be just $25. Special pricing continues Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22 with normal adoption hours Noon – 5:30 p.m. (Wed. until 6 p.m.). The shelter will be closed December 23 and 24 for Christmas.

We do everything we can to ensure the shelter pets are well cared for and all their needs are met. Nothing beats the security of a loving home. Join us to give a pet in need a loving home just in time for the holidays.

Our adoptions are first come first serve so we encourage adopters to arrive early. We are asking potential forever families to do the following so that they can take their new family member home right away:

If you have pets at home we will require that your dog(s) MEET the potential adoption dog so please come early so you can meet the animal and your dog can also meet their new friend!

Bring in your ENTIRE family. Children 5 years of age and under will be required to meet the potential adoption animal.

If you are adopting a cat or small animal, no animal-to-animal interactions will be required.

Potential adopters can save time by filling out an application online before heading to the shelter. Your application does not become valid until you arrive at the shelter. To see a complete list of pets available for adoption and read more about the adoption process visit fwacc.org. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is located at 3020 Hillegas Road.