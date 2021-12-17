Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Families and residents of the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood tie fleece blankets, hats and scarves Thursday for the homeless as part of the Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries' fifth annual Holiday Give-Back. Previous Next Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am Giving back to community Giving back to community Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Shindigz temporarily closes its operations Red still blankets most of area map Mayor working on trash issues State taxpayers to get $125 refund City native accused of child assault PFW addresses teacher shortage Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment