Indiana jobless rate falls to two-decade low

Indiana’s unemployment rate for November fell to 3%, matching a low the state has not seen in more than 20 years, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

In addition, private-sector employment has now increased for five of the last six months, the department said in a statement, resulting in a gain of 69,400 jobs from May 2021 to November 2021.

The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at this level was in November 2000, the statement said. It had fallen to 3.1% in December 2019 and stood at 3.2% before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020. The national rate in November dropped to 4.2%.

“It has been more than 20 years since we saw a 3.0% unemployment rate. This, along with private employment showing gains for five of the last six consecutive months, are signs of a positive and strengthening economy,” Commissioner Fred Payne said in the statement.

It said Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 7,944 from the previous month because of an increase of 1,705 employed residents and a decrease of 9,649 unemployed residents. These numbers are the lowest since April through June 2020, just after the pandemic began, the statement said.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.32 million, it said. The state’s labor force participation rate of 62.5% remains above the national rate of 61.8%, a rate comparable to the rate at the height of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The statement said the monthly increase in jobs can primarily be attributed to gains in five sectors -- manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; and construction. Total private employment stands at 2,689,100, which is 51,400 below the December 2019 peak, it said.