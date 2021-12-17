DeKalb reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths among county residents in the last week, bringing the county's totals to 8,500 cases and 92 deaths.

One of the residents who died was older than 90 and the other was older than 50, the health department said in a statement.

One hundred ninety-five of the new cases are in patients 50 and younger, the statement said.