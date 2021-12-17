Walmart to temporarily close Maysville Road store

Walmart said today it would temporarily close its 10420 Maysville Road store at 2 p.m. today as part of a company program to further sanitize the store, to allow workers additional time to restock shelves and to prepare the store to serve the community.

The store is to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, Walmart said in a statement.

When the store reopens Sunday, Walmart said, it will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

Walmart said its associates can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at their home-store pharmacy, on or off the clock. Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, it said it will provide two hours of paid leave and up to three days paid leave should they experience an adverse reaction.

The company said it is currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.