Judge rejects self-defense argument in issuing 80-year term

David Carwile says he killed his wife in self defense, but Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull doesn't buy it.

"This is not self defense," the judge told Carwile before sentencing him Friday to 80 years in prison. "The jury got it right. Juries always get it right."

In late October, a jury deliberated less than three hours before finding Carwile guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime in the March 19 death of his wife, Joyce, 59, at their home in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive.

Carwile's lawyer, Ryan Gardner, told the judge his client is sorry about what happened, but still maintains he was defending himself.

"You shot her in the back," Gull told Carwile.

Although he testified during his trial, Carwile chose not to say anything during his sentencing hearing, except that he'll appeal the conviction.

Carwile testified in October he was sitting on the couch in his living room next to the gun he kept in a remote control bag on the arm of the sofa. He said he shot his wife after she hurled a knife at him.

Their daughter with severe disabilities was in her bedroom at the time. Carwile wrote a note about the 20-year-old's medical conditions and ushered his daughter into a Chevrolet Equinox.

Carwile then drove past police attending his wife and another squad car pulling up to their home. He didn't call 911. A neighbor did.

Carwile's sister, Michelle Smith, said the daughter has been placed in foster care.

"She has no mother," Smith said. "She no longer has a father."

Smith asked that her brother be given the maximum sentence. He faced up to 85 years in prison.

jchapman@jg.net