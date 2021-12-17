Verbatim: Winter Solstice walk/ride

Fort Wayne Public Works issued the following Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Tuesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.

Bicyclists will depart at 4:45 p.m. for a 6.5-mile bike ride and walkers will depart at 5:00 p.m. for a 1.65-mile walk. Attendees are invited back to Salomon Farm at 5:45 p.m. for a bonfire and complimentary refreshments.

Bicycles are required to have a white light at the front and a red light or reflector at the rear of their bikes. Helmets are strongly recommended. Walkers should bring a flashlight or lantern to light up the night. To make the event more festive, attendees are encouraged to decorate themselves and their bikes in festive attire. Attendees staying for the bonfire are encouraged to bring a chair.

Follow Salomon Farm on Facebook for updates and weather-related cancelations.