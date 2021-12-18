Late night laughs

Slides of sedition

On news that then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had a presentation on overturning the 2020 election

“That's right, they wrote down their plans for a coup in a PowerPoint. You know what that means – Congress is going to have to subpoena Clippy. That's from our new segment, 'Jokes from 1995.'

“Even the Mafia knows to use code words.

“If the Mafia ever made a PowerPoint presentation, it would say something vague like, 'Plan for the guys at the place to do the thing.' 'OK, boss, what's the next slide?' 'There's no more slides. There's just the one slide.' ” – Seth Meyers

“They were also planning to declare electronic voting in all states invalid. Instead, they wanted to rely on 'legal and genuine paper ballot counts.'

“OK, so if you can't trust computers, how are you giving your presentation, via PowerPoint pigeon? They're staging a coup-coup!” – Stephen Colbert

And on the revelation that Fox News hosts and the president's son were texting Meadows to get Donald Trump to stop the violence

“Yeah, it came out that Fox News hosts were begging for Trump to do something. And today Fox News hosts lit their tree on fire again just to change the subject.” – Jimmy Fallon

“This is like finding out the flight attendant who's been telling you that it's just a little turbulence is going back into the cockpit, like, 'Doesn't anybody know how to fly this thing? We're all gonna die!'

“And I love that they were so concerned that this could ruin Trump's legacy: 'If he gets somebody killed today, no one will remember that time he told everyone to drink bleach.' ” – Trevor Noah

“According to newly released records, Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during January's Capitol attack, urging him to make President Trump condemn the violence. Then he texted again, saying, 'Fine, I'll tell him myself – just give me his number.' ” – Seth Meyers

“Yeah, Trump ignored the advice of those closest to him and also Don Jr.” – Jimmy Fallon

“Now clearly, Don Jr.'s texts didn't work, which honestly I'm kind of glad about because the only thing worse than an insurrection would have been to thank Don Jr. for stopping the insurrection.” – Trevor Noah

“Trump was like, 'If I replied to every text that said “What you're doing is crazy,” I'd never get anything done.' ” – Jimmy Fallon

And after the House voted to hold Meadows in contempt ...

“Yes, hell yes! Criminal contempt – and the rest of us can just keep holding him in regular contempt.” – Stephen Colbert

That Time of year

“Time magazine today unveiled their annual person of the year, and that person is Elon Musk or as I call him, Old Sheldon.

“Person of the year is believed to be the highest honor ever awarded to a person who cuts his own hair.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“He was going to go out and buy a copy, but then he realized he'd have to pay taxes on it, so it was, you know, not worth it.” – Seth Meyers

“Man, I'm so happy for him. Like the guy could really use an ego boost, you know?” – Trevor Noah

“In response to this, Jeff Bezos just bought Time magazine.” – James Corden