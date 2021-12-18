Studio showcases local art talent

On this dreary, rainy December day John Kelty didn't expect an avalanche of art lovers viewing his work.

But it was a perfect day to paint.

"It's not nice to walk around in, but it works really well for painting," said the 57-year-old watercolors artist who displayed his wares along with others during an open studio event Saturday at Art05 Studios in Fort Wayne.

"We weren't expecting a lot of people."

Even so, those who braved the elements on Saturday were treated to works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed-media and other forms.

Kelty said parting with his creations is sometimes tough, but it is after all why he's in the business. The city native said he once sold a painting for $1,200.

"A friend kidded me that I'd sell a painting of my own grandmother," he chuckled.

Linda Schwartz, 66, touted her mixed-media painting, "Somewhere in Time," which graced the cover of local arts magazine Glo last February.

"It's layered," she said of the painting depicting one half of a young woman's face. "It has acrylic, paper, archival inks, scrapbook stamps, watercolor ..."

Lee Rainboth, 37, moved to Fort Wayne about a year ago from Haiti after managing an art center there. The oil painter's works features Haitians in various poses.

Rainboth said he welcomes the public's peer during open exhibits.

"Usually, people just see the end product," Rainboth said, "so to invite them into the process a little bit is cool."

Teri Marquart manages Art05 Studios and said the open studio event showcases local artists whose talents often fly under the radar.

"This is the first year and we'll be doing this every third Saturday," she said of the monthly display that began this summer.

"We have a lot of great local talent and they don't get the attention (despite being) as good as they are. We're going to have classes, workshops and exhibitions coming up."

Those seeking more information can email Marquart at Teri.Art05@gmail.com

