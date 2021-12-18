The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, December 18, 2021 8:04 am

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Adams Central 58, Woodlan 55, OT

 

Argos 60, S. Bend Career Academy 50

 

Beech Grove 60, Franklin 57

 

Benton Central 47, W. Lafayette 41

 

Bloomington North 63, Southport 57

 

Bluffton 61, Southern Wells 43

 

Brownsburg 44, Avon 40

 

Brownstown 63, N. Harrison 62, OT

 

Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 41

 

Carroll (Flora) 54, Rossville 36

 

Caston 53, Knox 35

 

Center Grove 61, Whiteland 46

 

Central Noble 46, W. Noble 41

 

Christian Academy 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 34

 

Clinton Central 68, Tri-Central 61

 

Clinton Prairie 64, Frontier 26

 

Cloverdale 63, Brown Co. 47

 

Columbia City 86, E. Noble 72

 

Columbus North 39, Columbus East 26

 

Connersville 45, S. Dearborn 33

 

Crawfordsville 54, N. Montgomery 34

 

Crown Point 61, Munster 48

 

Daleville 60, Blue River 57

 

Danville 59, Lebanon 53

 

Eastbrook 50, Alexandria 38

 

Eastern (Greentown) 70, Sheridan 37

 

Edgewood 74, Indian Creek 66

 

Edinburgh 73, Hauser 46

 

Ev. Bosse 63, Washington 58

 

Ev. Reitz 52, Castle 39

 

Fairfield 76, Hamilton 19

 

Fishers 70, Hamilton Southeastern 68, 2OT

 

Floyd Central 55, Providence 43

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42

 

Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

 

Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Snider 60

 

Ft. Wayne South 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 64

 

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, OT

 

Glenn 54, S. Bend Washington 47

 

Greenfield 72, Yorktown 65, OT

 

Greenwood 47, Speedway 45

 

Hammond Morton 75, Highland 56

 

Henryville 57, Lanesville 48

 

Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 52

 

Heritage Hills 60, Crawford Co. 51

 

Hobart 44, Lowell 38

 

Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

 

Illiana Christian 74, River Forest 66

 

Indpls Attucks 76, Merrillville 58

 

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Warren Central 53

 

Indpls Brebeuf 78, University 49

 

Indpls Chatard 50, Covenant Christian 38

 

Indpls Lutheran 71, Southwestern (Shelby) 61

 

Indpls Pike 83, Lawrence Central 68

 

Indpls Tech 82, Richmond 68

 

Jasper 58, Boonville 21

 

Jay Co. 58, Delta 49

 

Jennings Co. 64, Greensburg 42

 

Jimtown 59, New Prairie 56

 

Kankakee Valley 70, Andrean 49

 

Kokomo 76, Marion 54

 

Kouts 67, Westville 42

 

LaVille 55, Pioneer 48

 

Lafayette Catholic 63, Covington 50

 

Lafayette Harrison 52, McCutcheon 49

 

Lafayette Jeff 62, Logansport 40

 

Lawrenceburg 59, Rushville 40

 

Leo 46, Huntington North 23

 

Liberty Christian 77, Anderson Prep Academy 22

 

Linton 71, Shakamak 26

 

Maconaquah 69, Northwestern 63

 

Madison 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 54, OT

 

Manchester 63, Southwood 56

 

Mishawaka 56, Concord 47

 

Mishawaka Marian 53, Elkhart 43

 

Mississinewa 53, Madison-Grant 46

 

Monroe Central 54, Lapel 42

 

Monrovia 52, Clay City 48

 

Mooresville 50, Decatur Central 45

 

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 77, Ev. Day 57

 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 81, Shelbyville 50

 

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Eastern (Greene) 37

 

N. Daviess 52, Hammond Central 50

 

N. Judson 70, Washington Twp. 35

 

N. Knox 52, Mitchell 32

 

N. Putnam 62, Northview 58

 

New Castle 48, New Palestine 37

 

New Haven 59, Bellmont 50

 

NorthWood 55, Plymouth 38

 

Northeastern 58, Shenandoah 28

 

Norwell 51, DeKalb 36

 

Oak Hill 54, Frankton 41

 

Orleans 68, Medora 14

 

Paoli 65, Austin 51

 

Penn 73, Bremen 48

 

Plainfield 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

 

Prairie Hts. 71, Churubusco 59

 

Princeton 36, Vincennes 35

 

Rensselaer 57, S. Newton 39

 

Rising Sun 73, New Washington 54

 

Riverton Parke 61, Union (Dugger) 57

 

Rochester 71, N. Miami 64

 

S. Adams 82, Heritage 70

 

S. Bend Adams 82, S. Bend Clay 50

 

S. Decatur 72, Morristown 40

 

S. Knox 87, Washington Catholic 23

 

S. Spencer 64, Gibson Southern 51

 

S. Vermillion 64, Terre Haute South 62

 

Scottsburg 56, Corydon 53

 

Silver Creek 72, Jeffersonville 59

 

Southmont 54, Western Boone 35

 

Southridge 60, Shoals 47

 

Springs Valley 59, Perry Central 49

 

Sullivan 65, Greencastle 47

 

Taylor 49, Delphi 31

 

Tecumseh 91, Tell City 88

 

Terre Haute North 35, Bloomington South 34

 

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Whitko 41

 

Tipton 66, Cass 61

 

Tri 53, Cowan 48

 

Triton Central 65, Cascade 55

 

Twin Lakes 79, Frankfort 62

 

W. Vigo 57, S. Putnam 43

 

Wabash 65, Northfield 34

 

Wapahani 72, Wes-Del 48

 

Warsaw 61, Wawasee 41

 

Western 60, Hamilton Hts. 46

 

White River Valley 53, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

 

Winchester 58, Union Co. 54

 

Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 47

 

GIRLS

Batesville 55, Greensburg 37

 

Blackford 72, Elwood 13

 

Brownsburg 44, Avon 40

 

Calumet Christian 36, Kankakee Grace Christian, Ill. 18

 

Carroll (Flora) 66, Rossville 39

 

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Wayne 24

 

Central Noble 55, W. Noble 47

 

Clinton Central 49, Tri-Central 44

 

Clinton Prairie 48, Bethesda Christian 40

 

Cloverdale 36, Brown Co. 28

 

Crown Point 51, Lake Central 48, OT

 

Culver 62, S. Bend Career Academy 36

 

Danville 60, Lebanon 43

 

Eastbrook 49, Alexandria 38

 

Eastern Hancock 62, Knightstown 12

 

Ev. North 66, New Albany 34

 

Fountain Central 33, Attica 19

 

Franklin 82, Greenwood 41

 

Franklin Co. 37, Oldenburg 23

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 40

 

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57

 

Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Ft. Wayne South 54

 

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Ft. Wayne North 20

 

Hagerstown 58, Centerville 28

 

Hanover Central 43, Wheeler 25

 

Homestead 72, Ft. Wayne Luers 21

 

Indian Creek 45, Edgewood 24

 

Indpls Chatard 49, Covenant Christian 36

 

Indpls Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

 

Indpls N. Central 47, Carmel 40

 

Indpls Roncalli 56, Indpls Brebeuf 25

 

Kokomo 68, Marion 21

 

LaCrosse 35, Boone Grove 21

 

Lafayette Harrison 47, McCutcheon 42

 

Liberty Christian 52, Hamilton 36

 

Logansport 53, Lafayette Jeff 47

 

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 60, Rock Creek Academy 33

 

Mooresville 58, Decatur Central 24

 

N. Montgomery 42, Crawfordsville 39

 

Northridge 63, Goshen 16

 

Northview 63, N. Putnam 59

 

Pioneer 72, LaVille 29

 

Plainfield 64, Martinsville 22

 

Portage 40, LaPorte 27

 

Prairie Hts. 41, Churubusco 27

 

Rensselaer 69, S. Newton 17

 

Richmond 65, Indpls Tech 15

 

S. Central (Union Mills) 73, Oregon-Davis 32

 

S. Dearborn 61, Connersville 50

 

S. Putnam 38, W. Vigo 31

 

Sheridan 52, Eastern (Greentown) 31

 

Southwood 53, Manchester 39

 

Sullivan 60, Greencastle 23

 

Taylor 47, Delphi 36

 

Tri 40, Cowan 34

 

Trinity Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

 

Union City 60, Cambridge City 18

 

Valparaiso 59, Chesterton 37

 

Waldron 59, N. Decatur 35

 

Warren Central 67, Lawrence North 62

 

Washington Twp. 67, Westville 55

 

Whiting 46, River Forest 45

------

 

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  