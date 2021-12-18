Saturday, December 18, 2021 8:04 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
BOYS
Adams Central 58, Woodlan 55, OT
Argos 60, S. Bend Career Academy 50
Beech Grove 60, Franklin 57
Benton Central 47, W. Lafayette 41
Bloomington North 63, Southport 57
Bluffton 61, Southern Wells 43
Brownsburg 44, Avon 40
Brownstown 63, N. Harrison 62, OT
Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 41
Carroll (Flora) 54, Rossville 36
Caston 53, Knox 35
Center Grove 61, Whiteland 46
Central Noble 46, W. Noble 41
Christian Academy 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 34
Clinton Central 68, Tri-Central 61
Clinton Prairie 64, Frontier 26
Cloverdale 63, Brown Co. 47
Columbia City 86, E. Noble 72
Columbus North 39, Columbus East 26
Connersville 45, S. Dearborn 33
Crawfordsville 54, N. Montgomery 34
Crown Point 61, Munster 48
Daleville 60, Blue River 57
Danville 59, Lebanon 53
Eastbrook 50, Alexandria 38
Eastern (Greentown) 70, Sheridan 37
Edgewood 74, Indian Creek 66
Edinburgh 73, Hauser 46
Ev. Bosse 63, Washington 58
Ev. Reitz 52, Castle 39
Fairfield 76, Hamilton 19
Fishers 70, Hamilton Southeastern 68, 2OT
Floyd Central 55, Providence 43
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42
Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Snider 60
Ft. Wayne South 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 64
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, OT
Glenn 54, S. Bend Washington 47
Greenfield 72, Yorktown 65, OT
Greenwood 47, Speedway 45
Hammond Morton 75, Highland 56
Henryville 57, Lanesville 48
Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 52
Heritage Hills 60, Crawford Co. 51
Hobart 44, Lowell 38
Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Illiana Christian 74, River Forest 66
Indpls Attucks 76, Merrillville 58
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Warren Central 53
Indpls Brebeuf 78, University 49
Indpls Chatard 50, Covenant Christian 38
Indpls Lutheran 71, Southwestern (Shelby) 61
Indpls Pike 83, Lawrence Central 68
Indpls Tech 82, Richmond 68
Jasper 58, Boonville 21
Jay Co. 58, Delta 49
Jennings Co. 64, Greensburg 42
Jimtown 59, New Prairie 56
Kankakee Valley 70, Andrean 49
Kokomo 76, Marion 54
Kouts 67, Westville 42
LaVille 55, Pioneer 48
Lafayette Catholic 63, Covington 50
Lafayette Harrison 52, McCutcheon 49
Lafayette Jeff 62, Logansport 40
Lawrenceburg 59, Rushville 40
Leo 46, Huntington North 23
Liberty Christian 77, Anderson Prep Academy 22
Linton 71, Shakamak 26
Maconaquah 69, Northwestern 63
Madison 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 54, OT
Manchester 63, Southwood 56
Mishawaka 56, Concord 47
Mishawaka Marian 53, Elkhart 43
Mississinewa 53, Madison-Grant 46
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 42
Monrovia 52, Clay City 48
Mooresville 50, Decatur Central 45
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 77, Ev. Day 57
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 81, Shelbyville 50
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Eastern (Greene) 37
N. Daviess 52, Hammond Central 50
N. Judson 70, Washington Twp. 35
N. Knox 52, Mitchell 32
N. Putnam 62, Northview 58
New Castle 48, New Palestine 37
New Haven 59, Bellmont 50
NorthWood 55, Plymouth 38
Northeastern 58, Shenandoah 28
Norwell 51, DeKalb 36
Oak Hill 54, Frankton 41
Orleans 68, Medora 14
Paoli 65, Austin 51
Penn 73, Bremen 48
Plainfield 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Prairie Hts. 71, Churubusco 59
Princeton 36, Vincennes 35
Rensselaer 57, S. Newton 39
Rising Sun 73, New Washington 54
Riverton Parke 61, Union (Dugger) 57
Rochester 71, N. Miami 64
S. Adams 82, Heritage 70
S. Bend Adams 82, S. Bend Clay 50
S. Decatur 72, Morristown 40
S. Knox 87, Washington Catholic 23
S. Spencer 64, Gibson Southern 51
S. Vermillion 64, Terre Haute South 62
Scottsburg 56, Corydon 53
Silver Creek 72, Jeffersonville 59
Southmont 54, Western Boone 35
Southridge 60, Shoals 47
Springs Valley 59, Perry Central 49
Sullivan 65, Greencastle 47
Taylor 49, Delphi 31
Tecumseh 91, Tell City 88
Terre Haute North 35, Bloomington South 34
Tippecanoe Valley 55, Whitko 41
Tipton 66, Cass 61
Tri 53, Cowan 48
Triton Central 65, Cascade 55
Twin Lakes 79, Frankfort 62
W. Vigo 57, S. Putnam 43
Wabash 65, Northfield 34
Wapahani 72, Wes-Del 48
Warsaw 61, Wawasee 41
Western 60, Hamilton Hts. 46
White River Valley 53, Bloomington Lighthouse 37
Winchester 58, Union Co. 54
Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 47
GIRLS
Batesville 55, Greensburg 37
Blackford 72, Elwood 13
Brownsburg 44, Avon 40
Calumet Christian 36, Kankakee Grace Christian, Ill. 18
Carroll (Flora) 66, Rossville 39
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Wayne 24
Central Noble 55, W. Noble 47
Clinton Central 49, Tri-Central 44
Clinton Prairie 48, Bethesda Christian 40
Cloverdale 36, Brown Co. 28
Crown Point 51, Lake Central 48, OT
Culver 62, S. Bend Career Academy 36
Danville 60, Lebanon 43
Eastbrook 49, Alexandria 38
Eastern Hancock 62, Knightstown 12
Ev. North 66, New Albany 34
Fountain Central 33, Attica 19
Franklin 82, Greenwood 41
Franklin Co. 37, Oldenburg 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 40
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57
Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Ft. Wayne South 54
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Ft. Wayne North 20
Hagerstown 58, Centerville 28
Hanover Central 43, Wheeler 25
Homestead 72, Ft. Wayne Luers 21
Indian Creek 45, Edgewood 24
Indpls Chatard 49, Covenant Christian 36
Indpls Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
Indpls N. Central 47, Carmel 40
Indpls Roncalli 56, Indpls Brebeuf 25
Kokomo 68, Marion 21
LaCrosse 35, Boone Grove 21
Lafayette Harrison 47, McCutcheon 42
Liberty Christian 52, Hamilton 36
Logansport 53, Lafayette Jeff 47
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 60, Rock Creek Academy 33
Mooresville 58, Decatur Central 24
N. Montgomery 42, Crawfordsville 39
Northridge 63, Goshen 16
Northview 63, N. Putnam 59
Pioneer 72, LaVille 29
Plainfield 64, Martinsville 22
Portage 40, LaPorte 27
Prairie Hts. 41, Churubusco 27
Rensselaer 69, S. Newton 17
Richmond 65, Indpls Tech 15
S. Central (Union Mills) 73, Oregon-Davis 32
S. Dearborn 61, Connersville 50
S. Putnam 38, W. Vigo 31
Sheridan 52, Eastern (Greentown) 31
Southwood 53, Manchester 39
Sullivan 60, Greencastle 23
Taylor 47, Delphi 36
Tri 40, Cowan 34
Trinity Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
Union City 60, Cambridge City 18
Valparaiso 59, Chesterton 37
Waldron 59, N. Decatur 35
Warren Central 67, Lawrence North 62
Washington Twp. 67, Westville 55
Whiting 46, River Forest 45
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story