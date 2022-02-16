Wednesday, February 16, 2022 3:42 pm
Winter storm warning: Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, saying heavy snow and ice accumulations Thursday would make travel very difficult.
A winter weather advisory was issued for other parts of northeast Indiana, including Allen County, and northwest Ohio. Slippery road conditions are expected in those areas.
The weather service said:
- In an area including Kosciusko, Noble and Steuben counties, a winter storm warning is in effect from noon to midnight Thursday, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected. Winds are to gust as high as 40 mph with considerable blowing snow.
- In an area including LaGrange County, a winter storm warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected. Winds are to gust as high as 40 mph with considerable blowing snow.
- In an eight-county area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Allen County, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting up to 40 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. Other counties included in this advisory are DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.
- In an area including Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and a light glaze of ice expected. Winds are to gust as high as 35 mph.
