Dr. Box: Updates about school contract tracing, quarantine rules looming

Updates about school contact tracing and quarantining rules are looming, the Indiana health commissioner said today.

Dr. Kris Box briefly spoke with The Journal Gazette at the Statehouse, where she was testifying on a bill. She was asked whether the decision by Allen County's three mask-optional districts to cease contact tracing and quarantines is a trend happening statewide.

"We're seeing that change across the entire United States, and we are working with our partners to address that," Box said.

When asked to clarify whether Box is upset or whether this is the natural evolution of what will happen, Box said, "we're working on that" and there's more to come.

East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools ended contact tracing and quarantine protocols this week despite stricter rules for mask-optional districts.

The Indiana Department of Education has said in recent weekly newsletters, including on Feb. 4, that the Indiana Department of Health seeks to reduce the burden for schools with mask requirements.

Schools with mandates no longer need to report close contact information to the state, the newsletter has said, and “schools that do not have a mask requirement in place must continue to report both positive cases and close contacts ... to the IDOH K-12 portal.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools, which requires masks, no longer conducts contact tracing or quarantining for school-based exposures, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

"If students have a family exposure, or if the exposure is at an after-school activity, then quarantining would still be required for those who are not vaccinated," Stockman said by email. "We have very few students in quarantine now because of this change."

