Verbatim: February 16: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne (February 16, 2022) – Two Allen County residents died and 92 tested positive for COVID-19, with 30 confirmed PCR cases and 62 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 103,225 cases and 1,074 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 48,780 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.