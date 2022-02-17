Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette The New Horizons Retro Revival band serenades workers and noontime visitors Wednesday at Citizens Square. Previous Next Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am Retro sound at the Square Retro sound at the Square Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Henry optimistic in address on city Updates to tracing, quarantine rules in state imminent Few allowed to testify on education bill Drunken driving in fatal crash admitted Democrat challenges Banks' eligibility City officer on unpaid leave; joined force in '16 Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education