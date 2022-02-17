Woodburn, Grabill begin downtown streetscape improvements

Woodburn and Grabill celebrated the beginnings of downtown streetscape improvements Thursday.

Both of these projects are receiving U.S. HUD Community Development Block Grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs as part of their partnership with the NewAllen Alliance East Allen Rural Revival Plan and the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities Designation.

Woodburn’s project will be the second phase of streetscape improvements within the last five years. The area will focus along Main Street from Becker Road to Carl Street and will include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and complete sidewalks. It will also include new lighting, plant openings along the sidewalks for tree plantings and drainage upgrades to prevent flooding and erosion of streets and walkways. The project was designed by JPR Corp., administered by Sturtz Public Management Group and is being constructed by API Construction.

The project budget is $724,739, with $500,000 coming from federal money and $224,739 from the city of Woodburn.

Grabill’s project will focus along a two-block segment along Grabill Road/State Street and Main Street to First Street. The project wraps around the corner block of the Country Shoppes of Grabill and other downtown businesses, including Grabill Hardware, H. Souder and Son’s General Store and First Merchants Bank.

The improvements will include new sidewalks and lighting to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. The project will also include upgrades to the storm sewer and water system. This project was designed by DLZ Engineering, administered by the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and is being constructed by Fleming Excavating Inc.

The streetscape budget is $1,295,731, with $750,000 coming from federal money and $545,731 from the town of Grabill. The Country Shoppes of Grabill is also making façade improvements with its own money that include the replacement of the awning that wraps around the building, as well as new windows, doors and other exterior improvements.

"I’m excited to get started on this project. We tried to get funding for this project 20 years ago and thanks to the New Allen Alliance, it’s finally reality," Grabill Town Council President Wilmer DeLagrange said in a statement.

Both projects will commence construction when the weather breaks and are expected to be completed by July.