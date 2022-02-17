Thursday, February 17, 2022 4:47 pm
Allen issues travel advisory; other area travel watches, warnings
The Journal Gazette
Allen County has issued a travel advisory, saying steady rains are expected to change over to freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the evening commute, followed by a period of heavy snow and blowing winds this evening.
Motorists are urged to use caution during their travels this evening and avoid unnecessary travel this evening if possible.
Also:
- Noble and Steuben counties are also under travel advisories.
- The LaGrange County commissioners have issued a travel watch. The watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, and only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
- Defiance County, Ohio, is under a Level 1 snow emergency, meaning roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and also are icy. Drivers are asked to drive very cautiously.
