Thursday, February 17, 2022 2:29 pm

Cancellations and postponements

The Journal Gazette

These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

  • Homestead High School's group letter-of-intent signing for college-bound athletes has been postponed.
  • Evening programming at the Community Youth Centers (Jennings Recreation Center, McMillen Park Center, and Weisser Park Youth Center) and the downtown Community Center is canceled tonight.
  • The evening Sushi Made Simple class at Salomon Farm Park is canceled tonight.
  • All locations of the Allen County Public Library are closing at 6 p.m. tonight.

