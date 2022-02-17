These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

Homestead High School's group letter-of-intent signing for college-bound athletes has been postponed.

Evening programming at the Community Youth Centers (Jennings Recreation Center, McMillen Park Center, and Weisser Park Youth Center) and the downtown Community Center is canceled tonight.

The evening Sushi Made Simple class at Salomon Farm Park is canceled tonight.

All locations of the Allen County Public Library are closing at 6 p.m. tonight.