Thursday, February 17, 2022 2:29 pm
Cancellations and postponements
The Journal Gazette
These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:
- Homestead High School's group letter-of-intent signing for college-bound athletes has been postponed.
- Evening programming at the Community Youth Centers (Jennings Recreation Center, McMillen Park Center, and Weisser Park Youth Center) and the downtown Community Center is canceled tonight.
- The evening Sushi Made Simple class at Salomon Farm Park is canceled tonight.
- All locations of the Allen County Public Library are closing at 6 p.m. tonight.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story