BF Goodrich granted 10-year tax abatement

BF Goodrich Tire Manufacturing will save money on taxes for the next 10 years on a $62 million investment that will lead to employing fewer employees.

Allen County Council approved the tax abatement request Thursday for the tire manufacturer that is a division of Michelin North America. BF Goodrich plans to buy $62.24 million in equipment by the end of 2025.

The Woodburn facility currently employs 1,559 people but will only retain 1,504 with investment. Councilman Chris Spurr, R-4th, clarified that some of the upgrades will replace people’s jobs. Terry Redmile, plant manager, said that is true, but the positions will be phased out through natural attrition, which is when positions aren’t filled after employees resign or retire, during the next four years.

However, the salaries of the positions left is expected to rise as more qualifications will be needed for the upgraded equipment, Redmile said. The company currently pays $95.7 million annually for 1,559 salaries, and it plans on paying $103.7 million for the retained 1,504 employees.

About $32.8 million will be spent on process and equipment upgrades. An additional $12.8 million will be spent on production and efficiency improvements, $15.2 million on molds and tooling and $1.4 million on quality verification and improvements.

Without the abatement, BF Goodrich would pay about $3.3 million in personal property taxes during a 10-year period. No taxes will be paid the first year, while the company will be taxed 10% more each year after that.

With the abatement, the company will only spend $1.3 million in taxes during a 10-year period, with a savings of nearly $2 million.

The tax abatement request passed 6-1, with Spurr in opposition.

