PFW Omnibus lecture series speech canceled

Tonight's Omnibus Speaker Series lecture by Michael Steele at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been canceled because of the likelihood of hazardous travel conditions across the region later today and throughout the evening hours, the university has announced.

The Purdue Fort Wayne campus (including IU Fort Wayne) will be closing at 4:30 p.m., PFW said in a statement. It said all other on-campus events and activities after 4:30 p.m. are also canceled.

"A closed campus does not necessarily mean classes are canceled or that assignments and tests are postponed," the statement said. "All classes capable of meeting online or scheduled to meet online are expected to continue uninterrupted."