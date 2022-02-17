Thursday, February 17, 2022 12:47 pm
Winter storm approaches northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
4 to 8 inches north of Fort Wayne; lesser amounts elsewhere
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several counties north of Fort Wayne and a winter weather advisory for other counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
The weather service said:
- In an area including DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio, a winter storm warning is in effect until midnight tonight, with 4 to 8 inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow.
- In an area including LaGrange County, a winter storm warning is in effect until midnight tonight, with 4 to 8 more inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow.
- In an area including Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties in Indiana and Defiance and Paulding counties in Ohio, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight tonight, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch expected.
- In an area including Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight tonight, with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch expected. Winds are to gust as high as 35 mph.
- In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 a.m. Friday, with total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch expected.
