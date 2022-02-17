Trash-recycling bill advances in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS -- A move to give cities such as Fort Wayne more flexibility when awarding trash and recycling contracts passed the Senate Local Government Committee unanimously Thursday.

House Bill 1286 now goes to the full Senate.

The bill will be too late to help Fort Wayne out of its predicament with Red River Waste Solutions but could help another city in the future, said Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne.

Under current law, cities and towns, except for Indianapolis, must use an invitation to bid process for solid waste in which they have to choose the "lowest responsible and responsive bidder." The bill would allow all cities and towns to instead use a request for proposal process and consider other factors when awarding a contract.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier said cities can use the RFP process for other things such as sewer pipes and blacktop -- but not trash.

That led the city council to feeling as though it had no choice but to accept Red River’s bid, which was $2 million less than the previous provider's bid. But Red River has struggled to keep drivers and to deal with city alleyways -- leaving trash stacking up for weeks at a time.

"We basically got blindsided," Didier said. "It’s an absolute mess up in Fort Wayne."

He said if this law had been in place the city could have chosen a different bid when it had questions.

Stephanie Crandall, speaking for the city of Fort Wayne, said cities should be able to consider qualifications of service providers other than just price. The bill will allow municipalities to provide the best value for citizens, she said.

Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said he appreciated the bill because it allows city officials to consider character and general business responsibility.

Fort Wayne officials will open bids for a new contract March 1. A new service provider will likely agree to an eight-year contract, but the selected provider could also opt to finish Red River's remaining three years before signing a full contract.

Red River has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which has complicated the process. The city is currently working on a transition agreement with Red River through the bankruptcy court.

