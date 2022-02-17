5-year-old honored for saving mother's life with 911 call

When Elijah Casiano, 5, wasn't pacing inside his Fort Wayne home this morning, he was peeking out the window, searching for the tactical rescue vehicle that would escort him and his family for a hero's celebration downtown.

Weeks earlier, Elijah calmly called 911 when his mother, who has epilepsy, suffered a seizure. Officials at the Rousseau Centre said the boy likely saved her life.

A man portraying the superhero Captain America greeted Elijah moments after the Casiano family stepped off the elevator today.

"We need more people like you -- heroes," Captain America said. "You're the real hero."

Along with getting a cape of his own, Elijah received a plastic firefighter's helmet, a Fort Wayne police baseball hat, toy police cars and a Build-A-Bear from Janet Ritter, the dispatcher who took his Jan. 27 call.

"You did really good," Ritter said upon meeting him.

asloboda@jg.net