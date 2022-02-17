Postal Service to close for Presidents Day

The U.S. Postal Service said today it will observe Presidents Day on Monday, a federal holiday.

Post Offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery, the postal service said in a statement. It said the offices will reopen and regular mail delivery will resume Tuesday.

Customers needing postal services may use self-service kiosks at select locations or visit Postal Service Approved Shippers, the statement said. To find a location near you, go to www.usps.com.