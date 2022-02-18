Friday, February 18, 2022 4:26 pm
Adams Center Road portion closing for 2 weeks
The Journal Gazette
A section of Adams Center Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday for two weeks during reconstruction of an approach, New Haven has announced.
In a statement, the community said a detour will go east at Indiana 930, south at Minnich Road, west at Tillman Road to Adams Center Road. Local traffic only -- not trucks -- will be allowed on South Maplecrest Road, south to Seiler Road.
