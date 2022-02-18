The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 18, 2022 4:26 pm

Adams Center Road portion closing for 2 weeks

A section of Adams Center Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday for two weeks during reconstruction of an approach, New Haven has announced.

In a statement, the community said a detour will go east at Indiana 930, south at Minnich Road, west at Tillman Road to Adams Center Road. Local traffic only -- not trucks -- will be allowed on South Maplecrest Road, south to Seiler Road.

 

