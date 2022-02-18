Fremont man rescued after vehicle crashes through ice at lake

A Fremont man was rescued Thursday night after his utility vehicle crashed through the ice at Snow Lake, Indiana State Police said today.

Police and other first responders were called about 7:10 p.m. to a report of an occupied vehicle that had crashed through the ice on Snow Lake's north basin, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

State Police Sgt. Andy Smith was flagged down by a Snow Lake resident, who led Smith and EMS responders to where the vehicle had gone through the ice, police said.

They said Frederick Forte, 67, of Fremont was found calling for help while straddling the roof of a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle that was submerged in the open water. Smith and the medics retrieved a throw rope and attempted an assisted self-rescue, police said, hoping to pull Forte from the open water to the shoreline.

At about the same time, they said, rescue divers from the Fremont and Metz fire departments arrived, entered the open water and made direct contact with Forte. The divers pulled Forte out of the water and onto the ice, where firefighters and medics loaded him onto an ice sled and pulled him to shore.

Police said Forte told first responders that he was alone when his vehicle went through the ice. He was taken by ambulance to a local area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Divers searched of the submerged vehicle and the surrounding water to verify there were no other occupants involved, police said. They said the UTV was left submerged and will be removed later.