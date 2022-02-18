Former North Side, IU wide receiver Damarlo Belcher dies at 33

Damarlo Belcher, a star wide receiver at North Side and later one of the most prolific receivers in Indiana football history, died this week in Fort Wayne.

The Allen County coroner's office said today his body was found Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of Fairfield Manor apartment building. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation, the coroner's office said.

Belcher, 33, played for North Side in the mid-2000s and then matriculated to Indiana, part of a pipeline of Summit City receivers that starred for the Hoosiers during that era, along with James Hardy and Dre Muhammad. Belcher played for Indiana from 2008 to 2011.

"He was a gentle kid, he was a nice kid," said former North Side coach Casey Kolkman, who coached Belcher in high school. "The biggest thing that sticks out to me is his smile.... He was just a nice-looking young man and his smile would light up the room.

"He was a good kid to have on your team and not just because he was a good player."

Belcher set a North Side record for receptions with 68 in 2006 for 668 yards on his way to All-SAC and All-Northeast Indiana honors. He was also a standout basketball player and was named All-SAC in 2007. He briefly considered trying to play basketball for the Hoosiers as well. Then-Indiana coach Tom Crean encouraged him to try out for the team, but Belcher decided to focus on football.

He was recruited to play football for the Hoosiers by coach Bill Lynch and spent three years under Lynch as one of the top receivers in a passing attack that was strong despite the Hoosiers finishing below .500 all three seasons. In 2010, Belcher led the Big Ten with 78 receptions, one short of Hardy's program record.

"Jump balls, ain't nobody going to jump with (Belcher)," former teammate Tandon Doss, who went on to play five years in the NFL, told The Journal Gazette in 2010. "He's a great catcher, got great hands. And his after-(catch) moves, he's a little flashy."

Before the 2011 season, Indiana replaced Lynch with Kevin Wilson. Belcher chose to forego the NFL Draft and return to Indiana for his senior season in order to pursue his degree. He came into the season 28 catches and 802 yards shy of breaking career Indiana marks held by Hardy in those categories. The pair of Fort Wayne natives worked out together that offseason.

"I told (Hardy) I'm going to break his records," Belcher said in September of that year. "It's right there. I want to break his records."

Hardy died in Fort Wayne in 2017 at age 31.

Belcher caught 25 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown in six games in his final season with the Hoosiers, but Wilson dismissed him from the program for a violation of team rules in October. Belcher later admitted a failed drug test led to the dismissal.

"I'm sorry," Belcher wrote in a text message to the Indiana student newspaper two weeks after his removal from the team. "I know I let a lot of people down, including myself. I take full responsibility for my actions because I could have gone about them in a better way. Me and Wilson wasn't seeing eye to eye on some things, but I respect his call. This is a lesson learned. I also want to say sorry to my teammates. I know I had a lot of young guys looking up to me."

Belcher ranks eighth in Hoosiers history with 2,225 receiving yards. He scored 12 career touchdowns, but was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft.

"I just hope all of my fellow coaches and colleagues take a few extra moments to love up their boys and tell them how proud they are of them," Kolkman said. "Unfortunately life is finite and you should take every opportunity to tell all the boys that played for you that you love them. ... Anytime you get news like this, it tugs at you."

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

