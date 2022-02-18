The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 18, 2022 10:19 am

DeKalb reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 11,292 cases and 105 deaths.

The patient who died was older than 90, the health department said in a statement. It said 23 of the new cases were among patients ages 50 and younger.

 

