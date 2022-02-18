Verbatim: I-69 temporary closure in Huntington

Indiana State Police issued the following Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 –

(Huntington County, IN)- Troopers will be shutting down north and southbound lanes of Interstate 69 between the Warren exit (278mm) and the Markle exit (286mm) in Huntington County at approximately 10 a.m. today for approximately one hour.

All traffic will be diverted off the interstate at these two exits.

The temporary detour route for all northbound thru-traffic is north on State Road 5, east on US224 to I-69.

Temporary detour route for all southbound thru-traffic is west on US224, south on State Road 5 to I-69.

This closure is necessary to assist utility crews that are having to pull electrical power lines across the interstate to restore power related to a crash last night.

The closure is expected to last for approximately one hour if all utility work goes well.