Friday, February 18, 2022 9:10 am

Michigan man dies in Ohio crash

Ohio state police are investigating a crash that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Officers said the collision happened about 5 p.m. Thursday when Torey Moser of Camden, Michigan, ignored a stop sign at County Road 22.75 in Williams County.

They said the motorist went off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned his Jeep Patriot in Springfield Township.

Moser was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was provided.

