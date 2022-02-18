Friday, February 18, 2022 9:10 am
Michigan man dies in Ohio crash
The Journal Gazette
Ohio state police are investigating a crash that left a 32-year-old man dead.
Officers said the collision happened about 5 p.m. Thursday when Torey Moser of Camden, Michigan, ignored a stop sign at County Road 22.75 in Williams County.
They said the motorist went off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned his Jeep Patriot in Springfield Township.
Moser was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information was provided.
