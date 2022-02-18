Friday, February 18, 2022 8:41 am
Verbatim: February 18: Allen County COVID-19 update
Fort Wayne (February 18, 2022) – Another 87 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 30 confirmed PCR cases and 57 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 103,364 cases and 1,074 deaths as of this date.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 48,858 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Daily COVID-19 case counts will no longer be sent by email starting next week, as numbers have recently fallen sharply. Weekly counts will instead be provided by email, on Fridays. Time-stamped daily updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County will continue to be provided on the COVID-19 section of the Department's website, www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
