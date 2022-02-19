Late night laughs

Thoughts and prayers

“Since we were young, many of us have been taught the same story, right? Be good, pray every day and you'll get into heaven. What your grandmother probably didn't mention is that a paperwork issue could send you to hell.” – Trevor Noah

“Here's what happened: For two decades, Father Andres Arango performed the sacrament with the words, 'We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.' However, the Vatican instructs priests to say 'I baptize.' Why can't it be 'we'? If anyone would understand, it's God – he's three persons in one god. I'm sure he gets it mixed up all the time.” – Stephen Colbert

“Wait, wait, I'm sorry, what? All the baptisms are invalid because of one – no, one word? This is like the worst thing a Catholic priest has ever done.” – Trevor Noah

Heart of the matter

After Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance

“She tested positive for three substances. ... Imagine how devastating that must be: You train your whole life to be in the Olympics, follow all the rules, put in all the hours, eat the right things. Last minute, you accidentally take your grandfather's heart medicine.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“I can't believe they caught someone cheating and they're still letting her compete while they investigate more. Like guys, it almost feels like the investigation is not about whether she cheated or not, it's almost like the real investigation here is 'OK, let's see what the drugs can do – let it rip! Come on, let's just see. We want to know, right? Everybody wants to know.'

“I'm not saying Russia did it on purpose. I'm just saying don't be shocked when later this week they use 15-year-olds to invade Ukraine.” – Trevor Noah

In the mood for love

“I hope you're having a sensual Valentine's Day, which, if you're watching this, you're probably not.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“America could use a little help in the seduction department right now. Because according to new research, Americans are at a 30-year low for sex. And again, no judgment: Whatever doesn't float your boat. I'm not going to kink-shame the jigsaw puzzle/Breathe Right Strip/lights out by 9 p.m. lifestyle.” – Stephen Colbert

“The study says there are a number of possible reasons for it, including fewer people getting married, an aging population. But let's be honest: We all know what the real reason is – unlimited porn. The same reason people at the Olive Garden are eating more breadsticks – it's unlimited.” – Jimmy Kimmel

Another super Sunday

“Yesterday, as I hope you know, was Super Bowl Sunday, also known as – a.k.a. 'Cryptocurrency Awareness Day.'

“It's all crypto now. Even the halftime show, bloods versus the cryptos.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“But it really was quite a game. The big hits, the long draws, and that was just Snoop right before the halftime show.

“I was so excited and nervous my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy. There was vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti.” – James Corden

“Two legends of hardcore gangsta rap, or as the kids today call them: Martha Stewart's friend and the headphones guy.”– Stephen Colbert on halftime performers Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre

Trumped-up concerns?

After Donald Trump's longtime accounting company severed ties and said its records could no longer be trusted.

“The New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney have been trying to determine whether the insurers, lenders and others Trump dealt with were misled about the strength of his finances. Let me save you guys some trouble: They were.

“I tell you, there's nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season. It's like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Now he's going to need someone else to do his taxes. I suggest H&R Cellblock.

“If there's any karma in this world, they dropped him for a younger, hotter client.” – Stephen Colbert