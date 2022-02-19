The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, February 19, 2022

College of Charleston: 4 area students receive fall academic honors

Four northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have received fall academic honors at the College of Charleston, the college has announced.

Leah Koob of Fort Wayne and Addison Stallard of Waterloo were named to the college's President's List, the college in Charleston, South Carolina, said in a statement. It said Trinity Nichols of Montpelier, Ohio, and Gabe Bowers of Warsaw were named to the college's Dean's List.

 

 

