Lewis University: Bontrager, Schmucker named to fall Dean's List

Meghan Bontrager of Milford and Grace Schmucker of Angola have been named to the fall Dean's List at Lewis University, the university has announced.

To be eligible, students must have had a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, with no D or F grades, in at least 12 credit hours of coursework, the university in Romeoville, Illinois, said in a statement.