Verbatim: Feb. 19: Allen County COVID-19 update

The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne (February 19, 2022) -- Another 70 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 confirmed PCR cases and 47 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 103,434 cases and 1,074 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 48,905 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Daily COVID-19 case counts will no longer be sent by email starting next week, as numbers have recently fallen sharply. Weekly counts will instead be provided by email, on Fridays. Time-stamped daily updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County will continue to be provided on the COVID-19 section of the Department’s website, www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.