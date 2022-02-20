Time for GOP to reclaim spot as a champion of labor

“We believe in things we're told that we cannot change. Why shouldn't we? We had heroes once and we will again. Why shouldn't we?”

– Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Why Shouldn't We?”

Fort Wayne City Council will finally be debating the reinstatement of collective bargaining rights for city employees on Tuesday – eight years after a Republican veto-proof supermajority stripped them away.

The idea that workers should be free to form unions and bargain collectively with their bosses is an old one. It was implied by the earliest principles of American democracy. It wasn't enough just to have human dignity when citizens confronted their kings; human dignity should also belong to workers when confronting their bosses.

The great emancipator, Abraham Lincoln, didn't just fight to release slave laborers from their bondage. He supported the creation of labor unions and called for a national holiday to honor their efforts. Establishing rights and improving the lives of the working class was something with which the former rail splitter could easily identify.

But the establishment of an American Labor Day holiday would have to wait until 1894.

When President Franklin Roosevelt guaranteed the right to organize in 1935, with passage of the National Labor Relations Act, it only covered private sector workers. Public employees would have to fight for their right to organize state by state, county by county and city by city.

Here in Fort Wayne, it took until 1974, when Mayor Ivan Lebamoff signed the first such ordinance into law.

Fighting the formation of labor unions didn't become an identifying tenet of the Republican Party until the Nixon years. Prior to that, intolerance for civil and workers' rights could be found in both major political parties.

But the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act had led some Republican leaders to develop what they called the “Southern Strategy” – to embrace the remnants of the old southern Dixiecrat faction and convert them into Republicans.

Organized labor was also never well regarded in the South. After all, the hero of mid-20th century industrial unionism was UAW President Walter Reuther. He not only led the AFL-CIO into supporting civil rights within the labor movement, he had provided union financial support to Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts.

There was, of course, resistance to this reformation of the GOP. In those days, major players on the Republican Party national stage were self-identified as “liberal Republicans” – imagine that.

These leaders openly supported civil rights, women's rights and labor rights, and were big promoters of protecting American democracy. They had fought European fascism during World War II, and the current easy acceptance of right-wing attacks on tolerance and progress would have seemed startling to them back then.

Young people today may find all of this hard to believe, but it is true. I should know – this aging boomer grew up in a Republican household. And don't forget, the images of two of the most famous old-time liberal Republicans are carved into the face of Mount Rushmore – Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.

But, by 2014, Fort Wayne Republicans had gained a 6-3 political majority on City Council. It meant they could finally override a promised veto by the Democratic mayor, Thomas Henry.

And so they did.

The folks who were startled by what happened in 2014 are probably the same ones who never thought the Jan. 6 insurrection would take place either. But keeping democracy in place, like keeping liberty in place, requires a lot of vigilance.

Remember, the bottom line when it comes to worker unions is that they are valuable extensions of democracy into the workplace. And just like in the public square, democracy is nothing to be feared.

They are not a replacement for management, but a valuable seat at the table when decisions are to be made. And who knows more about how the workplace functions best than the workers who will be charged with implementing those decisions?

So what will happen now? Hard to say.

Yet Jason Arp, the sometimes rebellious Republican councilman, has agreed to let the reinstatement of collective bargaining come up for discussion. Will he, or any other Republican, ever side with the four Democrats and pass such an ordinance? Only time will tell.

The lyrics to Mary Chapin Carpenter's “Why Shouldn't We?” are basically a prayer, a prayer that asks, “Why shouldn't we believe in a better world?” A world where we can believe in the aspirations of heroes like Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, MLK and Walter Reuther.

Or a hero like Abraham Lincoln, who called aspiring to these ideals “appealing to the better angels of our natures.”

Randy Schmidt is president of the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund, a former president of UAW Local 2209 and, for 27 years, was the spokesman for the Allen County UAW Community Action Program.