Pets of the week

Baby Bobby is a 2-year-old neutered male cat who still has his claws. He weighs almost 11 pounds and loves to curl up on someone’s lap. To meet Baby Bobby, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Jasper is a 1-year-old neutered male. He has opened up a lot while being at the shelter and has a gentle, sweet personality. He gets along well with his cat roommates, too. To meet Jasper, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Zinnia is a 6-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix. The large spayed female weighs 90 pounds and is playful and affectionate. Her ideal home is one without children, cats or other dogs. To meet Zinnia, call 744-0454.