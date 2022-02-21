Flood watch issued in Allen, 5 other area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 1 a.m. Tuesday through Tuesday evening in Allen County and five other area counties, saying flooding caused by excessive rain is possible.

The watch area also includes Adams, Huntington and Wells counties in Indiana and Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said. It said additional rainfall amounts of about 1 inch are expected.

The weather service asked residents to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, it said.