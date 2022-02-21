Fort Wayne to drop mask requirement March 1

Masks will no longer be required at facilities owned by the city of Fort Wayne, effective March 1, but they will continue to be recommended, Mayor Tom Henry said today.

In a statement, Henry cited a reduction in local COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations. He asked residents to be cautious and vigilant, and encouraged people to get vaccinated and use good judgment in public settings.

City-owned facilities include Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.