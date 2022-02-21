Monday, February 21, 2022 10:53 am
Cedarville University: 13 area students receive fall academic honors
Thirteen northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have received fall academic honors at Cedarville University, the university has announced.
Nine students were named to the Dean's Honor List, obtaining a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the semester while carrying at least 12 credit hours of coursework, the Cedarville, Ohio, university said in a statement.
Students named to the list are:
- Columbia City: David Kyler;
- Fort Wayne: Ethan Hart, Emma Parsley;
- Huntington: Lorraine Perkins;
- Markle: Andrew Lund;
- Pierceton: Alicia Ochoa;
- Warsaw: Madeline Bowell;
- Winona Lake: Carissa Urschalitz;
- Convoy, Ohio: Sarah Thomas
Four area students were named to the Dean's List, obtaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester and carrying at least 12 credit hours of coursework, the university said.
Area students on the list are Jeffrey Yoder of Albion, Isaac Albright of Huntington, Joshua Jones of Winona Lake and Benjamin Lange of Van Wert, Ohio.
