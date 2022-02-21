Cedarville University: 13 area students receive fall academic honors

Thirteen northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have received fall academic honors at Cedarville University, the university has announced.

Nine students were named to the Dean's Honor List, obtaining a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the semester while carrying at least 12 credit hours of coursework, the Cedarville, Ohio, university said in a statement.

Students named to the list are:

Columbia City : David Kyler;

: David Kyler; Fort Wayne : Ethan Hart, Emma Parsley;

: Ethan Hart, Emma Parsley; Huntington : Lorraine Perkins;

: Lorraine Perkins; Markle : Andrew Lund;

: Andrew Lund; Pierceton : Alicia Ochoa;

: Alicia Ochoa; Warsaw : Madeline Bowell;

: Madeline Bowell; Winona Lake : Carissa Urschalitz;

: Carissa Urschalitz; Convoy, Ohio: Sarah Thomas

Four area students were named to the Dean's List, obtaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester and carrying at least 12 credit hours of coursework, the university said.

Area students on the list are Jeffrey Yoder of Albion, Isaac Albright of Huntington, Joshua Jones of Winona Lake and Benjamin Lange of Van Wert, Ohio.