Local gasoline prices up 8.8 cents per gallon in last week

Fort Wayne gasoline prices have risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 73.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 20.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 88.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the statement.

"However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns."

It's just a few weeks until the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand, De Haan said.

"The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine," he said.