Cebolla's settles wage case

The operator of seven Fort Wayne-area restaurants has settled a wage case involving 17 managers, leading to the recovery of more than $63,500 in unpaid overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

A news release said Cebolla’s Mexican Grill shortchanged the managers when the salary it paid was "determined to be insufficient to relieve the employer of its overtime obligations."

The investigation by the labor department's Wage and Hour Division involved five Cebolla’s locations in Fort Wayne and two others -- in Angola and Auburn -- based on pay requirements when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, the release said.

A spokesman for the restaurants could not immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon, although detailed messages were left at two locations.

The labor department said the investigation led to the recovery of $63,546 in unpaid overtime wages for the 17 managers.

“Simply calling an employee a manager and paying them a salary is not sufficient. This is a very common violation, and it can have a negative impact on recruitment and retention of workers," said a statement from Patricia Lewis, Wage and Hour Division district director based in Indianapolis.

