Police: 2 in semi arrested, charged after interstate chase

Two men in a stolen semi have been charged after leading police on an interstate chase that ended in rural Adams County early today, Indiana State Police said.

Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky, and Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, Ohio, were charged with attempted murder, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, and were being held at the Adams County Jail, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Police in Riverside, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, were notified about 12:05 a.m. about a stolen semi and attempted to stop it on Interstate 70, the statement said. It said that led to a lengthy vehicle pursuit.

At about 2:15 a.m., police said, the semi led Ohio officers out of Willshire, Ohio, into Adams County, at which time Adams County sheriff's deputies joined in the pursuit.

They said the semi ran off the road and became stuck in a ditch near Salem Road and County Road 400 South, northeast of Berne. Police said the suspects barricaded themselves into the semi's berthing cab.

McGee exited the cab about 5 a.m., they said; Mingus was found hiding in the cab about 5:10 a.m. After shots were fired from inside the cab, police said, the Indiana State Police North SWAT team deployed tear gas into the semi, and Mingus exited the cab. As he did so, they said, a fire began inside the semi, which was destroyed.